Orange County Blue Santa Program applications will soon be available at sheriff's office

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is ready to shop for families that need them.

Orange County residents will soon be able to apply for the annual Blue Santa Program.

“It's that time of year again,” a sheriff's office representative said. “Please come in and get your application and get it turned in. Santa and his elves are waiting.”

Residents who would like to apply can get a registration form at the sheriff’s office from October 3, 2022 until October 24, 2022. Applicants need to ask the receptionist in the front lobby for a form and bring a current and valid form of identification.

Applications are due by October 24, 2022 at 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office is also accepting monetary donations. Those can be dropped off at the office located on 205 Border Street.

Those who make donations are asked to make them payable to "Orange County Blue Santa Program."

For more information, please contact Deputy Guzman at 409-238-9029

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

It's that time of year again! 🎄 If you are an Orange County Resident that needs help from Santa for your children this Christmas or have anyone you know that is a resident please share this information with them. The Annual Blue Santa Program is right around the corner! From October 3rd - October 24th applications can be picked up from our front lobby here at the Sheriff's Office. Just ask the receptionist behind the clear glass at the front. 👩 Applications are due NO later than October 24th 2022 by 4:00pm. Don't wait and miss out!! We are ready to shop for those families that need us!!! Please come in and get your application and get it turned in!!! Santa and his elves are waiting

Please bring a current and valid identification.

All monetary donations are welcomed and may be dropped off at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office located at 205 S. Border Street, Orange, Texas. Please make all donations payable to: Orange County Blue Santa Program .

For more information, please contact Deputy R. Guzman at 409-238-9029