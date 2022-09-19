'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91

Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza graduated from St. Anthony High School on May 29, 1947. While there, he was student body president and football team captain.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood.

“Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless worker in overcoming the presence of racism in our community," said Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston. "He was also known as a great promoter of genuine renewal in the Church, and in making the teachings of the Second Vatican Council known.”

The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont said in a Facebook post that Fiorenza is "remembered with great love by his many friends and relatives in our area."

Fiorenza was born January 25, 1931 in Beaumont. He was the son of immigrant Italian parents, Anthony and Grace Fiorenza. He was the second of four children.

Archbishop Fiorenza graduated from St. Anthony High School on May 29, 1947. While there, he was student body president and football team captain, according to the Facebook post.

He entered the seminary and was ordained in 1954 for the Diocese of Galveston. He served in three parishes in the Houston area before his appointment as chancellor of the Galveston-Houston diocese, which is the largest diocese in the state.

Pope John Paul II appointed him the fourth bishop of the Diocese of San Angelo in September 1979.

Archbishop Fiorenza was named as the shepherd of Galveston-Houston Diocese in December 1984 and installed February 18, 1985. Pope Benedict XVI elevated the diocese to the status of archdiocese and naming Fiorenza archbishop, according to the post.

He retired as archbishop of Galveston-Houston in February 2006.

Archbishop Fiorenza served as president of the National Conference of Catholic Bishop, which is now the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In 2018, he received the Spirit of Francis Award from Catholic Extension for his missionary work and spirit.

Archbishop Fiorenza's funeral arrangements are pending and will be communicated as they are finalized, according to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.