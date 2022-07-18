No injuries reported after log truck rolls over on Highway 87 in Orange County

A trooper on the scene says the truck turned too fast, causing it to roll over.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a log truck rolled over on Highway 87 at the entrance of International Paper in Orange County Monday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at around 9:40 a.m., a 2013 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, hauling logs was traveling south when it made a left turn onto the private road.

The logs shifted, causing the truck tractor and semi-trailer to overturn on its right side, spilling its load, according to a news release.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Dennis Worthington of Dequincy, Louisiana, was not injured.

DPS, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County ESD #3 and Acadian responded to the incident.