1 man injured after Sunday evening shooting in Port Arthur, police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a Sunday evening shooting in Port Arthur left one man injured.

Port Arthur Police responded to the 2000 block of 10th Street after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. The call came in shortly before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told a 12News crew at the scene that a man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

There are no suspects in custody in connection with the shooting at this time, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

