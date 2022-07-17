'We wanted to help him out' | Crossroads bowling hosts fundraiser for long time bowler

Crossroads stepped in when one of its respected bowlers experienced some hardship.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center hosts a plethora of tournaments throughout the year but its most recent was different from the rest because it was held to help out a member of its bowling family.

Aaron Nance has been bowling in the area for decades. He's competed on a local and national level.

When Nance's health interfered with his bowling, Crossroads hosted the Midsummer Clash Tournament.

"Aaron has been a long time bowler friend," said tournament organizer Nancy Bergeron. "He's bowled on our state, national, local association teams, leagues. He's been president, different officers within the association and just a very dear friend. We wanted to help him out."

Through tournament entries, multiple raffles and donations, the tournament raised $2,300 for Nance.

"I'm grateful for it, I just don't know how to act," said Nance. "Just, nobody has ever really done anything like that, you know. Just one of them things that I didn't think everybody cared like that I guess. It's just one of them things, you know, but it's like a family. It really is. I feel real fortunate that they did that for me."