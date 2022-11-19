Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday

Joshua Ian Larkin's mother has not seen her son since Thursday morning.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday.

The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.

Larkin's mother told officials her son said he was going hunting in the 200 block of Private Road 725 in Call, Texas. She later learned her son never returned home.

On Friday, November 18, 2022, a friend asked Larkin's mother if she had seen her son, because Larkin's vehicle was still parked at the friend's residence in the 200 block of Private Road 725.

Larkin is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and green eyes, according to the release.

Anyone with information that could lead to Larkin's location is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office release:

On November 19, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the mother of Joshua Ian Larkin to report that he is missing. She stated that she last saw her son, Joshua Ian Larkin on Thursday morning, November 17th, 2022, around 0900 hours at her residence in Kirbyville. Ms. Larkin reported that her son stated that he was going hunting at 254 Private Road 725, Call, Texas.

Ms. Larkin stated that she discovered later that day that Joshua Larkin had not returned home.

On Friday, November 18, 2022, a friend came to Ms. Larkin and asked if she seen her son because Joshua’s vehicle is still parked at his residence on 254 Private Road 725 in Call, Texas.

At the time of this release, Joshua Ian Larkin, W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 lbs., Short Brown Hair with Green Eyes is listed as a Missing Person. A copy of his photograph is provided, and if anyone has any information regarding Joshua Ian Larkin’s location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.