BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming, month-long event in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the chance to "enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays."

Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is "back and better than ever." Southeast Texans are invited to go and enjoy the Christmas lights at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum.

The event will run from December 1, 2022 to December 30, 2022. The museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. except for Mondays when it is closed.

There will be plenty of music, hot chocolate, carols, and more for all to enjoy. Attendees will be able to commemorate the event by having a picture made with Santa in his sleigh.

Children will get to pick up a Christmas craft to take home with them to do.

“We're hosting a night event because we hope families will enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays even more,” Troy Gray, director of Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum, said.

Vendors will be in each of the museum’s buildings allowing visitors to buy special Christmas presents for those on their gift-giving list.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $2 for children under the age of 12. Five non-perishable food items can be exchanged for free admission.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank will donate the collected food items to those in need.

The Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum is located on the corner of Jimmy Simmons Boulevard and Cardinal Drive on the Lamar University campus.