Beaumont organization holding car raffle to help those experiencing homelessness

Watts Home for the Homeless is raffling off a 2023 Honda CR-V. Money raised from the raffle will go toward helping those experiencing homelessness.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to win a brand-new car while also helping those in need this holiday season.

As temperatures begin to drop, an organization in Beaumont is doing its part to help those who may not have a warm place to stay.

"You see it’s winter," Kintezy Lee, director of Watts Home for the Homeless, said. "It’s cold out here. We want to make sure we get everybody out the street and help them as much as we can with the funds."

Watts Home for the Homeless is holding a car raffle. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill.

"It’s a 2023 brand-new Honda CR-V that was donated to us to raffle off for $25," Lee said.

Money raised from the raffle will go toward helping those experiencing homelessness in Southeast Texas.

"We’re going to feed the homeless," Lee said. "We’re going to provide shelter if they need it, whatever they need, whatever the funds that we have, we’re going to make sure that they are taken care of."

To enter the raffle, all anyone has to do is go to the sports bar and buy a ticket.

"We’re here at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill," Lee said. "Just come here, all the tickets [are] here. All the information they need is here. Also, we would deliver tickets if they need so."

The drawing will be held on December 16, 2022.

"So you have until then to purchase a ticket," Lee said.

Lee believes the reason to help those in need speaks for itself.

"If somebody's homeless and you doing, you living well, you with your family and you got everything that you need, you should feel compelled to do the same for others who are without," Lee said. "So, that motivates us to do what we do."

Southeast Texans can continue to help those in need even after the raffle ends.

"We take donations year round that you are able deliver to my place, which is Watts Home for the Homeless, and you can donate like that," Lee said. "Towels, toiletries, you know, personal hygiene items and things like that, that we distribute to the homeless as well."

Watts Home for the Homeless is located on 695 Irma Street in Beaumont.