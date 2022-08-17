Husband and wife duo create community garden in Beaumont's historic Pear Orchard neighborhood

The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote health behaviors.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The historic Pear Orchard neighborhood in Beaumont is now home to a community garden, thanks to a husband and wife duo.

The goal is to connect the people who live nearby to fresh fruits and vegetables in an effort to promote healthy behaviors.

Chef Delilah Johnson said that she noticed a need for families to have more access to fresh fruits and vegetables. With the help of her husband Earnest Johnson, they've been able to make this dream a reality.

They have been tending to land they purchased four years ago and instead of building a home, they are building better eating habits and serving the community they love.

Harvesting sunflower seeds is what they are currently focusing on, but they want to see what else can bloom.

"Our vision moving forward is to have a pumpkin patch out here, stage the garden for a pumpkin patch," Delilah said. "Get people to come out of their homes and walk from their house to the garden. Since it is in walking distance for a lot of people in the neighborhood."

They typically work in the gardens Monday through Friday, before and after work hours.

If anyone is interested in volunteer, you may contact Delilah on Facebook or call her at 409-338-3712.