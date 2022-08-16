'Imagine, innovate and inspire': Nederland ISD among Southeast Texas school districts that received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency

These accountability ratings measure how much students are learning in each grade and how well a school or district prepares students for success after high school.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts received an "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency Monday after they released accountability ratings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Nederland Independent School District was one of the districts to receive an "A" rating.

These accountability ratings measure how much students are learning in each grade and how well a school or district prepares its students for success after high school.

Nederland ISD Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick has worked for the school district for 32 years and said their secret to success has to do with data and people.

"We don't want professors. We want teachers. Teaching has not occurred until learning has occurred. That's kind of our philosophy and it works here at Nederland," Dr. Kieschnick said. "We also work a lot on relationships and culture with kids. Kids have to want to learn, and they have to be in a safe environment to learn."

Nederland ISD really values academics and setting kids up for success after they graduate high school, according to Dr. Kieschnick. He said they brought in extra staff to help those falling behind during the pandemic to help them catch up with their learning.

"We used our extra money to hire some interventionists to give those struggling learners the help they needed, and we all came together as a family, and we got the job done," Dr. Kieschnick said.

The district also tests students three times a year to gauge their learning level and make sure their learning at a pace that meets their need.

"We track their learning all year long with data so we know where those weak spots are. We strategically attack those weak spots in those academic areas, and we're not just teaching kids, We're teaching kids to their needs," Dr. Kieschnick said.

Nederland ISD's motto is imagine, innovate and inspire. As part of its innovation, the school district recently proposed to arm teachers and staff who volunteer to carry a gun.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said they will have to pass a shooting test and a written test.

"The Guardian Program is what you would really utilize your teachers and staff at the school that you have already to train them, give them a reasonable amount of training," he said.

Dr. Kieschnick said the program would be a gamechanger in keeping students safe.

"On the average, it might take Nederland Police two minutes to respond to a school threat situation, so they could take a threat out within the first two minutes before the police got there," he said.

Dr. Kieschnick plans to meet with teachers and staff soon to gauge their interest on being a part of the proposed Guardian Program.