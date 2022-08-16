Previously missing 76-year-old woman found safe, Beaumont Police say

Gracie Spain was located and is safe.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who Beaumont Police were searching for was found on Tuesday.

Gracie Spain was located and is safe, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. When she was reported missing, she had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of McLean Street.

Police previously asked anyone in the ACORN neighborhood to check their cameras for any footage. Residents were also asked to check their backyards because Spain likes to sit outside.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Update

She has been located and is safe

Critical Missing

Beaumont Police are looking for 76 year old Gracie Spain. She is on foot and was last seen around 12:30 pm in the 9400 block of McLean.

She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, navy pants with flowers, black shoes and a black baseball hat. She’s 4’11 tall and weighs about 180 lbs.

She is diagnosed with dementia.

