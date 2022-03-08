Deputies say it's possible suspect robbed Kirbyville game room twice in one month

The most recent robbery happened on August 16, 2022.

JASPER, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office suspect that a man may have robbed a game room in Kirbyville twice in one month.

The most recent robbery happened on August 16, 2022. Deputies with Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Field House Game Room after receiving a call about a robbery.

The game room had previously been robbed on August 3, 2022, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. Deputies believe it could be possible the same suspect committed both robberies.

Photographs from the August 16 robbery show a dark colored pickup truck and man wearing a neon hat.

Photographs from the August 3 robbery show a man wearing what looks to be a red bandana on his face and a dark colored hat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle, or who may have information about the incident, is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

Today, 08/16/22, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Field House Game Room in Kirbyville, TX in reference to a robbery. The game room was previously robbed on 08/03/22 as well, and possibly by the same suspect. Photos from today are of the dark colored pickup truck and male in neon cap. The other photo is from the 08/03/22 robbery.

If you recognize this individual or the vehicle, or otherwise have information about this incident, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.