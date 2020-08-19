Name of motorcycle passenger killed in Port Arthur crash released

A 27-year-old woman was killed when the motorcycle's driver didn't stop at a red light and hit another vehicle, investigators say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 27-year-old woman is dead and a man is recovering after a traffic accident in Port Arthur on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured when he didn't yield at a red light and hit a vehicle in the 1900 block of Woodworth Blvd. according to Port Arthur police. His passenger, 27-year-old Maccie Rodrigues, was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver was taken by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital according to police. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on August 18.

The Port Arthur Police Department is still investigating.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 8/18/20 at approximately 3:54PM, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Woodworth Blvd. in reference to a major motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle had failed to yield at a red light and struck a passenger vehicle. The motorcycle was driven by a male subject who sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to a Houston Hospital. The passenger of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.