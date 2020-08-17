Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Saturday night shooting in Port Arthur

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of 10th Street. A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene, and witnesses said a man was killed.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Port Arthur.

The suspect arrested in connection to the shooting is Darian Petry, 46, Port Arthur Police said in a news conference Monday.

12News is working to find out more information about the situation.

