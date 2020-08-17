x
Crime

Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Saturday night shooting in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. 

The suspect arrested in connection to the shooting is Darian Petry, 46, Port Arthur Police said in a news conference Monday. 

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of 10th Street. A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene, and witnesses told 12News that a man was killed. 

12News is working to find out more information about the situation. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

