1 dead after Jasper County wreck along Highway 96 involving motorcycle, truck

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — An investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety is ongoing after a Jasper County wreck left one man dead Friday morning, DPS says.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Highway 96 at the intersection of County Road 482.



A preliminary investigation revealed the crash involved a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle traveling south and a 2017 Ford pickup truck traveling north.

DPS Troopers believe the Ford pickup was struck by the motorcycle rider as the truck driver pulled onto Highway US 96 from County Road 482.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Officials identified the motorcycle rider as 31-year-old Jason Speegle of Buna.

The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed, according to DPS.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

