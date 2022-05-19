Motorcycle advocates encouraging riders to focus on safety after recent uptick in fatalities

How we share the roads can have deadly consequences not only for ourselves but for others.

BEAUMONT, Texas — How we share the roads can have deadly consequences not only for ourselves but for others as well.

This follows the tragic death of another motorcyclist over the weekend 32-year-old Wayne Prosperie.

With May being Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the two recent fatalities in Southeast Texas involving motorcycles come at a harder time.



With a recent uptick in motorcycle fatalities, advocates of motorcycle safety are making a plea to the community to watch where they are going because too many are dying.

It's something Cowboy Harley member J.W. Dalton wants to change.

“I lost a dear friend of mine Saturday there in Port Arthur in a motorcycle accident,” Dalton said. “We had another gentleman today here in Bridge City Interstate 62, the same old thing I did not see him. Something has to be done.”

Something like forming campaigns with the Texas Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving who help advocate during the month of May for Motorcycle Safety Awareness. Director Van Jordan of Cowboy Harley Davidson said it’s year-round.

“Motorcycle awareness shouldn't be only during the month of May but 12 months of the year and 365 days to let people know we are on the roads and drive in all kinds of weather. If something happens on the road, a mother could lose a child,” Jordan said.

People advocate avoiding being distracted while driving which attributes to a lot of accidents. Emmett Hollier of the Patriot Riders said these tips can help everyone be safer.

“Avoid being distracted on a motorcycle,” Hollier said. “Don't think about the place you are going to. Think about the drive and focus on what’s at hand.”