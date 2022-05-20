Beaumont Police find guns, narcotics in home of man who was shot Thursday night

Police believe some of the narcotics may contain Fentanyl.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont found marijuana and narcotics, some suspected to contain fentanyl, at a residence where a man was shot several times Thursday night.

Police officers were sent to a residence in the 2900 block of Ave E at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night after a caller reported a man had been shot according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times along with a gun and narcotics in plain view the release said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital with non life-threatening injuries police said.

Narcotics detectives got a search warrant for the entire home and during their search found two guns, 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 21.3 ounces of THC, 61 grams of cocaine, 336 grams of Xanax, 163 grams of Oxycodone and 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Police say that due to the "varying colors" of the Xanax and Oxycodone they believe the two may contain fentanyl.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

