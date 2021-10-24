Husband arrested in fatal shooting of wife Saturday night in Beaumont

Terry Barlow was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont husband is behind bars after he was accused of fatally shooting his wife Saturday night.

Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Langham Road in Beaumont about a "disturbance involving a firearm," according to a news release from Beaumont Police Department.

Officers located Ashley Barlow, 37, of Beaumont, at the scene. She had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Another victim at the scene was shot at but not injured.

Police identified the suspect as Terry Barlow, 53, of Beaumont.

Terry Barlow was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Family violence detectives from BPD were also sent to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an updated Beaumont Police Department news release...

Beaumont Police Investigating Family Violence Homicide-600 block Langham

At 5:54 pm, Beaumont Police responded to the 600 block of Langham in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived and located a female suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Beaumont EMS. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene



BPD Family Violence Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The victim has been identified as Ashley Barlow, a 37 year Beaumont resident. The suspect was identified as Ashley’s husband, Terry Barlow, a 53 year old Beaumont resident (pictured below). Another victim was present during the incident and was shot at but not injured. After speaking with Detectives, Terry Barlow was placed under arrest for Murder and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is on-going.

