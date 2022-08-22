Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana

Possible locations are Galveston, Orange and most recently, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana.

Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

His most recent location was reported in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana on August 22 at 6 a.m. Other possible locations include Orange and Galveston.

Smith is described as a man who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt, blue jeans, dark green shoes and a black "Tap Out" hat, according to the release.

His tattoos include a tribal symbol on right upper outside arm, a batman symbol on his right forearm, a skull with roses on his upper inside left arm and a red/black star on his upper inside right arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.