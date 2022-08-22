x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana

Possible locations are Galveston, Orange and most recently, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.
Credit: JSCO

BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. 

Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. 

His most recent location was reported in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana on August 22 at 6 a.m. Other possible locations include Orange and Galveston. 

Smith is described as a man who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt, blue jeans, dark green shoes and a black "Tap Out" hat, according to the release.

His tattoos include a tribal symbol on right upper outside arm, a batman symbol on his right forearm, a skull with roses on his upper inside left arm and a red/black star on his upper inside right arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Top headlines and weather for Sunday, August 21 night

Before You Leave, Check This Out