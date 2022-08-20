x
Crime

Orange County deputies searching for man accused of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements

Jessie Robert Jent was found guilty of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl.
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are searching for a convicted sex offender. 

Jessie Robert Jent was found guilty of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. He is required to register annually. 

The Vidor Police Department obtained a warrant for Jent's arrest in July 2022 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Jent has ties to Vidor and is listed as a transient, according to the release. 

Anyone who knows where Jent may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477 or reach out to Crime Stoppers online at 833TIPS.com.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

