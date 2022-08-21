Groves man charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after opening fire at Beaumont bar, police say

A woman who was in the passenger seat of his truck was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old man from Groves is facing multiple charges after allegedly opening fire at a Beaumont bar and threatening to kill some employees.

The shooting happened on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Sawdust Saloon, located in the 4600 block of Fannett Road, after receiving a call regarding a shooting shortly after 2 a.m.

The caller said a man was shooting in the parking lot of the bar.

Responding officers stopped the suspect as he was leaving the club and found the gun, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. That man was later identified as Lonnie Cormier.

Witnesses told police that after Cormier was escorted out the club and asked to leave, he pulled a gun out of his truck, pointed it at several club employees and threatened to kill them all.

Witnesses stated that Cormier shot from inside his truck multiple times, got out the truck and fired some more, according to the release.

Cormier was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A woman who was in the passenger seat of his truck was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Cormier is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000 according to jail records. The woman's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

