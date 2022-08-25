Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange

A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled out of a turning lane and hit a Dodge Durango. The Durango flipped as a result of the collision.

ORANGE, Texas — Minor injuries were reported after a 2-vehicle crash in Orange Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Orange Police, Orange Fire and Acadian Ambulance responded.

A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled out of a turning lane and hit a Dodge Durango. The Durango flipped as a result of the collision.

The driver was trapped and needed to be cut out with the jaws of life, according to the witness.

There are heavy damage to the vehicles, but only minor injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.