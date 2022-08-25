City of Lumberton passes anti-camping ordinance in response to increasing homeless population

Lumberton City Attorney Curtis Soileau says the homeless camp living conditions are causing safety hazards for not only them, but surrounding citizens.

LUMBERTON, Texas — An issue regarding homeless camps that has affected many cities before will now impact Lumberton.

Beginning August 26, an anti-camping ordinance will go into place. The overwhelming presence of homeless camps prompted the city council to hold a vote on August 22, which passed.

Lumberton has experienced a lot of growth population wise, which also includes increasing homeless camps.

The camps have been seen on both public and private property and Lumberton Police had to handle a majority of the complaints from citizens.

With this new ordinance, those who are homeless can't camp on either public or private property unless the having the proper permits.

Lumberton City Attorney Curtis Soileau says their living conditions are causing safety hazards.

"The number of complaints we have had, of people camping in woods, camping on some cases on private property. There was a real concern about the health and sanitary conditions not only for the individuals found camping but our citizens," he said.

While some in the area are happy, others like Whitney Bickford are looking for more solutions. She says she feels a bit remorseful, because it should be a solution and not just a boundary issue.

"I can understand not camping out on someone's private property that includes businesses. If there is going to be an ordinance to halt anyone from coming here that is homeless there should be a solution," she said.

The state of Texas also enacted a state-wide law on no-camping on public property that will take effect on September 1st.

Anyone who wishes to camp on private property has a 48-hour period to which they can apply for a city permit with the Lumberton Police Department.

The city does agree that this is just a mere step in the right direction for them and they are looking at potential ways to help the citizens find suitable living conditions.