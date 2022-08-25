JACKASS star, comedian Steve-O coming to Beaumont

The show is for adult audiences only as it contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use.

BEAUMONT, Texas — JACKASS star, stand-up comedian and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is coming to Beaumont.

He will be bringing 'The Bucket List Tour' to Julie Rogers Theatre Wednesday, December 14. The show starts at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m., according to a news release from Beaumont Events.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Beaumont Civic Center box office.

Ticket prices start at $32.00.

The show is for adult audiences only as it contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use.

About the tour:

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.



