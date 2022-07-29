3 Moore Reasons | Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash

For those who would like to help as soon as possible, an account has been set up at First Financial Bank.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Members of the Mauriceville community are coming together to support an area family after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst fear."

Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students were injured in a Wednesday morning crash on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County.

The students were on their way to a football camp at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when the crash took place.

Three of the students are brothers. The other two are their friends. The Mauriceville community is asking for thoughts and prayers for the families of all involved as they travel the long road ahead of them.

The Mauriceville Heritage Association is planning to hold a benefit for the Moore family on September 24, 2022 at the Mauriceville Community Center. More details will be posted late;

Anyone who would like to help with the benefit is asked to call:

Chris Sowell at 409-670-5136,

Nelda Burton at 409-882-4436

Adam Strandberg at 409-779-6620

Lindsey Gilbreath at 409-670-2484

For those who would like to help as soon as possible, an account has been set up at First Financial Bank. All a person has to do is go to any branch and let them know you want to make a donation to the “Moore Family Benefit."

All monetary donation will go directly to the family.