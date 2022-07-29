Mega Millions | What Southeast Texans would do if they won the $1.82B

One Southeast Texan revealed the big plans the big plans he has includes positive changes for the community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mega Millions is having another drawing Friday night to see if anyone can cash in on the winning numbers.

Friday night’s drawing is worth $1.28 billion. Some Southeast Texans are hoping to win it all.

Members of the Beaumont community were seen going into Debb’s Liquor store to purchase lottery tickets. They are trying their hand at winning the life changing prize.

The jackpot is the third largest prize of any lottery game in the U.S. It is a result of 29 consecutive drawing with no winner.

Even if the cash option is taken, the lucky ticket holder would still walk away a little less than $750 million.

Southeast Texans shared what they would do with that amount of money. One Southeast Texan revealed the big plans he has include positive changes for the community.

“I would give half to my grandparents to thank them for raising me, and I would do good for the community too,” Roberto Rives Jr, Beaumont resident said. “I need to fix those avenue potholes. And you know, I'm not a hater, so whoever wins if it’s not me, just do some good with it.”

Debb's Liquor Owner Frank Messina said with a higher pot, there are higher ticket sales.

The chances of winning the jackpot are roughly one in 300 million. However, those feeling lucky have until 9:45 p.m. to head out and purchase a ticket before the drawing at 10 p.m.