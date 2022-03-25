Man shot, killed at Port Arthur apartment complex Friday night

It happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex named The Pointe in the 1600 block of Poole Ave.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex Friday night, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

It happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex named The Pointe in the 1500 block of Poole Ave.

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the complex in reference to an accidental shooting, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

12News crew was at the scene. A man was seen being escorted out of an apartment complex by officers. Duriso confirmed a suspect is being questioned by detectives.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen pronounced the 23-year-old man dead at the scene. He said an autopsy has been ordered.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

