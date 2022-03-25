Family, friends in Newton County remembering Deweyville firefighter Victor Brown

He served the community for 14 years as a firefighter for Deweyville Volunteer Fire Department.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — The Newton County community and family members are mourning the loss of a beloved friend, firefighter, and father.

Victor Utah Brown, of Deweyville, died on Sunday, March 20, at age 54, according to his obituary.

The community gathered Friday at 10 a.m. for Brown's funeral at Hartburg Baptist Church. The interment followed at Deweyville Cemetery.

He served the Newton County community for 14 years as a firefighter for Deweyville Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends and family heard the last call for Brown Friday morning at his funeral. The funeral procession included American flags draped over the roadway.

Brown also worked for International Paper as an operator. Brown was known as a lover of the outdoors and of his family.

He was married to his wife Kelly for 18 years and is survived by his daughters, Eden, Victoria, Hope, Jessica, and Chelsea, and sons, Joshua Brown, Bubba Hathaway, and his grandchildren.

Chief Mark McCall told 12News Brown’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

“He was a very giving man with a huge heart always taking care of those around him. He was a big family guy that deeply loved and was deeply loved back. He will be immensely missed by all those he impacted with his love and friendship,” his obituary said in part.

