Beaumont ISD holding Saturday job fair to fill more teacher positions

The job fair is going to be at the Beaumont ISD administration building off of I-10 and Harrison Avenue.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The need for educators is high both nationally and locally.



The Beaumont Independent School District is hosting a job fair Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Beaumont ISD told 12News that candidates who attend the job fair will meet with campus leaders and interview on the spot.



Their goal is to make sure every child has the tools they need to be successful as the need for teachers remains high.



HR manager, Debbie Mason, said Beaumont ISD wants to make sure every child has what they need to be successful.

That includes teachers of every grade level who are passionate to help kids learn.

"They are our future leaders, and that's why we're encouraging every teacher, whether they're certified, have just completed certification, or just graduated, to come out and speak with our campus leaders," Mason said.