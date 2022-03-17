Nederland man killed after crashing vehicle into telephone pole Wednesday night

Preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Lowe, driver of a black Ford F150, was speeding westbound on Delaware Street before losing control and crashing.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Nederland man Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of Delaware of North 10th Street in reference to a major crash involving one vehicle, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Lowe, driver of a black Ford F150, was speeding westbound on Delaware Street before losing control and crashing into a telephone pole, according to the release.

The vehicle eventually came to a rest in a yard in the 2500 block of Delaware.

Lowe was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Beaumont EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:31 pm, Beaumont Police responded to the area of Delaware and N 10th Street in reference to a major crash involving one vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by Beaumont EMS. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Delaware at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into a telephone pole, and eventually coming to a rest in a yard in the 2500 block of Delaware. The deceased victim has been identified as Michael Lowe, a 60 year old Nederland resident. The investigation is on-going