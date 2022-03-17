Police identity victim of Wednesday night crash in Beaumont's West End

Preliminary investigation reveals that Reed Nichols, the driver of the Ford SUV, was traveling southbound when he hit another vehicle and then lost control.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 76-year-old Beaumont man Wednesday night.

Police responded to a major crash on March 16 at 7:22 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Major Drive, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Reed Nichols, the driver of the Ford SUV, was traveling southbound when he struck another vehicle and then lost control.

His vehicle flipped several times before striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a ditch.

Beaumont Fire and EMS responded to the scene and removed Nichols and the other passenger from the vehicle. Nichols was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

