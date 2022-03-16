'Don't leave a fire unattended' | Dry weather increasing wildfire risk in Southeast Texas

Normally, we don't have to worry about grassfires and wildfires here in Southeast Texas, but right now, we're below normal for rainfall.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There are growing fire fears across Texas, and Thursday looks to be an especially dangerous day in west Texas, across the Trans-Pecos, and into the plains.

Normally, we don't have to worry about grassfires and wildfires here in Southeast Texas, but right now, we're way below normal for rainfall, and conditions are worsening every day.



There's a lot of dry grass, even in urban areas, like this Hike and Bike Trail in Beaumont.



When you head north, into east Texas pine forests, things get even worse.

Now that winter is coming to an end, busted pipes won't be on our radar anymore



“There's been an uptick and it's because of the dry weather we've been having and it's more than normal,” said Vidor Fire Chief James Gunter.



But those freezes left behind other threats



“You've got tall grasses 2-3-foot-tall that hasn't been mowed it's dry because of all the freezes,” Gunter said.



Southeast Texas is 10 inches below-average rainfall. Cold fronts cause high winds with low humidity to move across that dry grass.



“It becomes incredibly difficult to control,” Gunter said.



Even if you have experience burning trash or making a campfire, Jasper resident David Bryant said mother nature will do things for us that we don't normally expect.



“I just built a small fire,” Bryant said



What starts off as a small burn strong winds can carry embers up to 20 to 30 feet.



“I was watching the TV and my neighbor came over and he's the one that told me 'Hey the woods are on fire.' I said ‘oh you gotta be kidding me,’” Bryant said.



Bryant left his small burn unattended.



“It got up and spread some embers and it spread up that tree behind you there,” Bryant said.

“Until everything starts turning green don't leave a fire unattended,” Gunter said.

The fire chief said always to have a water source nearby. Gunter also said if this type of weather persists, there is the potential for dangerous fire conditions over the summer.