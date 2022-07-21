Man indicted, accused of stealing 2 catalytic converters from Beaumont Police cars

Footage showed two people dressed in all black and carrying flashlights heading over a fence and entering into a secure lot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of stealing catalytic converters from the Beaumont Police Department was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County jury.

Investigators believe Justin Williams, 28, of Beaumont, stole two catalytic converters from two cars in the Special Services Division at the department on May 26, 2022.

Beaumont detectives arrived at work that morning and noticed a piece of barb wire at the top of a fence was cut and pulled to the side. Investigators suspected someone was in the secured area, so they checked the cameras at the station.

Footage showed two people dressed in all black, carrying flashlights, heading over the fence, and entering the lot around 10 p.m. Police also said the two were seen on camera removing the catalytic converters from two Honda Accords.

Cell phone records placed Williams at the scene of the alleged crime at 9:53 p.m. on May 26. The phone stayed in the area of the secure lot for 30 minutes, the affidavit says.

Police said Williams received a call at 10:12 p.m. that lasted for about 29 minutes. Beaumont Police believe the person who called and spoke with Williams was the suspect who was driving the get-a-way car to and from the location.

As the investigation continued, detectives received more evidence linking Williams to the theft of the catalytic converters.

A Beaumont detective received information about recycled catalytic converters in Sulphur, Louisiana. It was a list with details about the sellers such as the person’s name, date of sale, and the license plate of the car the seller used to arrive at the location.

Investigators said they found Williams’ name on the list of people who sold catalytic convertors at that location.

The list showed that Williams sold the catalytic convertors on May 26 around noon for $945, the affidavit says. Cell phone records also placed Williams at the scene of the Sulphur, Louisiana auto shop around 12:07 p.m. on May 26.

Beaumont investigators later went to the auto recycling facility in southwest Louisiana and retrieved the stolen converters.

Investigators said at least one of the ends of the catalytic converters matched the cuts from an exhaust pipe of the department's Honda Accords.

Investigators said they were able to match the discoloration of the exhaust pipes on both vehicles to both of the stolen converters.

The cost to replace the catalytic convertors on the two vehicles is more than $4,000, not including parts and labor, the affidavit says.

Williams is charged with theft of property, and his bond is set at $200,000, according to jail records.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device