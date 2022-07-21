Free tuition for 2 lucky students attending Lamar State College Orange

It’s a full semester with no out-of-pocket costs.

ORANGE, Texas — A Southeast Texas college has found a unique way to ease the financial burden.

Lamar State College in Orange is giving away free tuition to two lucky students.

Gavin Buxton is one of the winners, and one other lucky student will also have the chance to win.

"What can we do for our students? What can we provide for our hardworking students," said Brian Hull, Dean of Students Services.

Last month, Lamar State College Orange tried a unique recruitment tool.

Any student who met the deadline for early registration would be entered into a drawing to win free tuition and books.

"We wanted that opportunity for students to not be out of pocket for anything for the fall semester so it's a great opportunity for students," Hull said.

Buxton, a Deweyville native who is studying biology, was the lucky winner.

He called the tuition waiver a blessing.

"Sometimes in college, you get to a point where you're like drained and want to give up, and then that was a big blessing for me and I was like maybe that's a sign that I need to keep going," Buxton said.

The free tuition drawing got students excited. So much so that the school is doing it again.

Those who register early in the month of July will be eligible to win.

"We had a great reaction, a great response from students,” said Hull. "And students are coming in and registering."