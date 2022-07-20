Torres Trial | Intoxication manslaughter trial continues with Beaumont Police officers testifying as bodycam, dashcam footage plays in court

There was sobbing heard in the courtroom as Officer Bradley Martin took the stand to describe the injuries he saw on both officers after the wreck.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The intoxication manslaughter trial for a Port Arthur man accused of hitting and killing beloved Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell resumed Wednesday, with several Beaumont Police officers taking the stand.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a July 20, 2022 newscast.)

Luis Torres, 20, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Torres is accused of driving drunk and hitting Officer Yarbrough-Powell and her partner, Officer Gabriel Fells, on August 9, 2020, on Cardinal Drive.

Police said Torres hit the unit head-on with the two officers inside while he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 69.

Torres was 18 years old when the deadly crash took place. According to a probable cause affidavit, his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Torres initially pleaded guilty in April and was set to be sentenced on Monday, May 23, 2022. Torres withdrew his guilty plea the day he was set to be sentenced, opting to go to trial instead.

The reason for the withdrawal is unknown.

If Torres is convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

On Wednesday, Beaumont Police Officer Bradley Martin was the first to take the stand.

He testified that he knew Officer Fells and Officer Yarbrough-Powell very well and had seen them both earlier in the evening of the fatal collision.

“She was one of the best officers I’ve ever known. It didn’t matter who you were or what you were doing. She would treat you with the most compassion and if you needed it she would treat you lie a mom. She would mother anybody,” said Officer Martin.

Officer Martin’s body cam video was played in court.

He testified he put on gloves and described using his hands to break through the windshield to get inside the car because he could not get through the passenger or driver’s side of the car.

There was sobbing heard in the courtroom as Officer Martin described the injuries he saw on both officers. He said he hid Officer Yarbrough-Powell’s condition from Officer Wells.

“His injuries were so severe that I was scared that if he learned that she had passed that he would also pass,” he testified.

Officer Martin told the court he usually partnered with Officer Fells, but he switched on day of the crash and was with Officer Nelson Tassin. If not for switch, he could've been in unit that crashed.

The 2nd witness to testify in court Wednesday was Beaumont Police Department field training officer, Officer Daniel Bacchiocchi.

Officer Bacchiocchi responded to scene and assisted EMS as they evaluated Torres. While shining his flashlight for EMS, he saw that Torres had red, bloodshot eyes.

Bodycam footage picked up Torres talking with EMS after they asked him how much he had to drink that night.

"Not much," Torres said.

Aside from that, Officer Bacchiocchi says Torres was being uncooperative with EMS at one point.

Officer Tassin, who was Officer Yarbrough-Powell's usual partner, says prior to the crash he found small kitten, which Officer Yarbrough-Powell intended to adopt and bring home.

Officer Tassin was heard on bodycam saying "I hope that cat didn't cause the wreck."

He was the first officer on scene with Officer Martin and checked on Torres while Officer Martin checked police unit.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.