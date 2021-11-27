Man able to escape uninjured from window after house fire in West Orange, firefighters say

It happened on the 2100 block of Crockett Street.

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters told 12News that a man was able to successfully escape from a window after a house fire in West Orange.

It happened on the 2100 block of Crockett Street late Friday night. The fire was in the back of the house in the kitchen, according to Fire Chief Roberts.

The man who escaped from the window was uninjured, Roberts said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly upon arrival. The house had heavy smoke and heat damage, but firefighters believe it should be able to be saved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.