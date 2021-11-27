x
19-year-old son of U.S. attorney dies after more than 50-day fight at Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas — The 19-year-old son of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston died on Friday, Nov. 26 night, after a long battle at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Ben Featherston spent more than 50 days at Texas Children's after being taken by life flight from CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth in critical condition, according to his sister's, Anna Featherston, Facebook post. Ben Featherston's fight began on Sept. 29, 2021.

A series of Facebook post's done by Anna Featherston kept the community updated on Ben Featherston's condition while in the hospital.

While in the hospital, Ben Featherston went through multiple surgeries and had to have both of his legs amputated. At the beginning of his stay, Featherston had to be put on life support.

Family was later told that Ben Featherston had heart failure caused by myocarditis. The origin of the 19-year-old's illness is still unknown, but doctors assured the family it was not COVID-19-related.

Doctors said his originating disease had a one-in-a-million chance of happening, according to Anna Featherston's post.

Ben Featherston made "some improvements" here and there during his stay at Texas Children's, and his family continued to encourage love and prayers from family and friends. However, according to his sister's Facebook post, Ben Featherston's body could not physically recover after he went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 23. 

Anna Featherston said that through their journey, her family was surrounded by love and support from friends and family. She said her brother knew this, and it brought him comfort.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been posted. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

11/26/2021 On November 26, 2021 around 7:15pm our sweet Ben went to be with the Angels in Heaven. After his crash on Tuesday the 23rd, his body could not physically recover. We are thankful that God gave us the extra days so that everyone he loved could say goodbye. Yesterday was such an incredible show of love as dozens of friends and loved ones visited with Ben. They shared their wonderful stories of Ben with us and told him goodbye, and we are so thankful that he could hear their voices again. If you want to know who Ben was, this graduation speech from 6 months ago encapsulated all that he was. I am so very proud of every day I spent as Ben’s big sister. Our family is so blessed in so many ways. Ben was with us for 19 amazing love filled years. Through this journey our amazing friends and family have surrounded us with love and support. Ben knew this and it gave him comfort. We were also blessed with world class health care from Beaumont to Houston that gave us precious time to talk and love Ben. If you know Ben, he loved his friends unconditionally. Ben stays with us, he is with us. “ To infinity and Beyond.”

Posted by Anna Featherston on Saturday, November 27, 2021

