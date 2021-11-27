19-year-old son of U.S. attorney dies after more than 50-day fight at Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas — The 19-year-old son of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston died on Friday, Nov. 26 night, after a long battle at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.
Ben Featherston spent more than 50 days at Texas Children's after being taken by life flight from CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth in critical condition, according to his sister's, Anna Featherston, Facebook post. Ben Featherston's fight began on Sept. 29, 2021.
A series of Facebook post's done by Anna Featherston kept the community updated on Ben Featherston's condition while in the hospital.
While in the hospital, Ben Featherston went through multiple surgeries and had to have both of his legs amputated. At the beginning of his stay, Featherston had to be put on life support.
Family was later told that Ben Featherston had heart failure caused by myocarditis. The origin of the 19-year-old's illness is still unknown, but doctors assured the family it was not COVID-19-related.
Doctors said his originating disease had a one-in-a-million chance of happening, according to Anna Featherston's post.
Ben Featherston made "some improvements" here and there during his stay at Texas Children's, and his family continued to encourage love and prayers from family and friends. However, according to his sister's Facebook post, Ben Featherston's body could not physically recover after he went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Anna Featherston said that through their journey, her family was surrounded by love and support from friends and family. She said her brother knew this, and it brought him comfort.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been posted. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.