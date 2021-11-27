19-year-old son of U.S. attorney dies after more than 50-day fight at Texas Children's Hospital

11/26/2021 On November 26, 2021 around 7:15pm our sweet Ben went to be with the Angels in Heaven. After his crash on Tuesday the 23rd, his body could not physically recover. We are thankful that God gave us the extra days so that everyone he loved could say goodbye. Yesterday was such an incredible show of love as dozens of friends and loved ones visited with Ben. They shared their wonderful stories of Ben with us and told him goodbye, and we are so thankful that he could hear their voices again. If you want to know who Ben was, this graduation speech from 6 months ago encapsulated all that he was. I am so very proud of every day I spent as Ben’s big sister. Our family is so blessed in so many ways. Ben was with us for 19 amazing love filled years. Through this journey our amazing friends and family have surrounded us with love and support. Ben knew this and it gave him comfort. We were also blessed with world class health care from Beaumont to Houston that gave us precious time to talk and love Ben. If you know Ben, he loved his friends unconditionally. Ben stays with us, he is with us. “ To infinity and Beyond.”