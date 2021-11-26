Man stabbed repeatedly in Best Buy parking lot has died, HPD says

Police say several witnesses rushed to help the victim who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON — A man stabbed outside a Best Buy in the Galleria area has died while the search for the person responsible continued Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the parking lot at 5133 Richmond Ave just after 6 p.m. Friday. Investigators believe neither the victim nor the suspect was ever inside the store.

"It did not involve anyone inside Best Buy. But a lot of the employees and witnesses that we have here were able to render aid and first aid to the victim, to our complainant, and help him," HPD Commander Tinsey Quinnshaver said. "And an officer came and used a tourniquet and they were able to control some of the bleeding."

They said several witnesses rushed to help the victim who was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Our homicide detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed another man in the parking lot of a business at 5133 Richmond Avenue last night.



More info is at https://t.co/bD4oilGAxB



Call Crime Stoppers with tips for reward up to $5k.

The victim and another man were seen walking together toward the store, according to witnesses. They appeared to be having an argument when the altercation turned physical.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim repeatedly before running away.

Investigators said the suspect had dreadlocks and was wearing a yellow, reflective traffic vest. HPD is hoping surveillance video will help identify him.

It's still unclear whether the incident is a robbery or if the two men knew each other.

If you have any information that could help police in solving this case, please call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

