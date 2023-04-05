Love Thy Neighbor hosting Zumba Fest at Main Event in Beaumont to raise money for Mississippi tornado victims

Admission to the Zumba event will be $15 and all proceeds will be donated to those impacted by the tornadoes in Rolling Folk, Mississippi.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas non-profit organization is partnering with a Beaumont entertainment center to raise money for tornado victims.

A powerful tornado went through Rolling Folk, Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, flattening entire blocks and obliterating houses.

Love Thy Neighbor BMT is holding a Zumba dance event on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Main Event, located at 5380 Rexora Drive in Beaumont.

Admission is $15 and all proceeds will be donated to those impacted by the tornadoes in Mississippi.

For those not attending the event and interested in donating, you can do so by sending your donation to $biguita on CashApp.

All donations will be sent directly to United Way of West Central Mississippi.

Love Thy Neighbor BMT aims to unite all of Beaumont’s natural disaster relief efforts in one central hub, where information can be easily found and disbursed to donators, volunteers, and recipients, according to the organization's Facebook page.

Hernandez-Smith is currently running for one of two at-large seats on the Beaumont City Council.

She is running against Michael Cooper, Terry Preston Roy, Councilman Randy Feldschau and Councilman AJ Turner.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will be held from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.