City of Beaumont updates building codes to ensure safe, resilient structures

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has updated their building codes in order to ensure the safety and quality of structures around the city.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Beaumont City Council voted to adopt the 2021 International Building, Residential, Existing Building, Fire, Energy Conservation, Fuel Gas, Property Maintenance, Swimming Pool and Spa, and 2020 National Electrical Code.

They also adopted the 2020 ICC 600 Standard for Residential Construction in High Wind Regions, with local exceptions, the 2021 Uniform Plumbing Code and the 2021 International Mechanical Code.



This adoption was done in an effort to continue to safeguard the Southeast Texas community against natural disasters and continually work to improve quality of building standards. according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

Updated building codes will help ensure safe and resilient structures in line with the state minimum requirements.



City officials advise that for anyone with new residential or commercial construction projects, the new code requirements will be in effect.

About Beaumont Community Development: The Planning & Community Development Department is responsible for all planning, development, and permitting activities in the City of Beaumont. This includes zoning, building inspection, demolitions, housing, code compliance and block grant administration.