Family mourns 21-year-old Port Arthur man killed with 2 friends in Harris County by suspected DWI driver

"He always had a smile on his face," a cousin said of Rashawn Richard.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 21-year-old Port Arthur man who was killed along with a childhood friend and another friend last Friday in Harris County.

Rashawn Richard, 21, of Port Arthur died on Friday, March 31, 2023, after he and two friends, Andre Garcia and Jason de Los Santos were struck by a suspected DWI driver in Harris County. His family confirmed his death to 12News on Tuesday.

Both Garcia, who Richard had known since middle school, and de Los Santos also died after all three were struck by a 24-year-old driver who deputies say was intoxicated.

Richard had dreams of a music career and loved playing basketball and video games she said.

As the youngest of three boys he was very close to his mom and Declouiet described him as a "mamas boy."

Services for Richard have not yet been set but are being handled by Proctor's Mortuary in Beaumont. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover funeral costs but donations can also be made by calling the funeral home at (409) 840-2022.

Services for both Garcia and de Los Santos are also currently pending at Hannah Funeral Home in Port Arthur and Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur, respectively.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.