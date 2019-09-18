BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News viewers have been updating us on conditions in their neighborhoods. Here's an updated list of information we have received:

JEFFERSON COUNTY: Water is starting to get high in yards off Hwy 124 and 265. (7:49 am)

WINNIE: I-10 east closed down east of Winnie; many of the ditches are full and there is minor flooding in some yards (7:40 am)

Overflowing ditches from heavy rain in Winnie. This is near the Jefferson Co. line and Hwy. 73

ORANGE: Only light rain reported; a mix of rain, sun & clouds during the morning commute (7:27 am)

PORT ARTHUR: Several viewers have mentioned heavy rain falling across Port Arthur (7:05 am)

SILSBEE: Heavy down pours reported in Silsbee (7:05 am)

SOUR LAKE: Many ditches are already full (7:10 am)

BEAUMONT: Ponding on Eastex Fwy between Education First Federal Credit Union and Parkdale Mall (6:30 am)

CHINA: 5 inches of rain reported there overnight (6:24 am)

