12News saying goodbye, wishing good luck to anchor and multimedia journalist Latisia Keahey

We know you'll miss her as much as the entire 12News team will.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 12News team will be a bit smaller after Friday due to the departure of a beloved staff member.

Anchor and multimedia journalist Latisia Keahey will work her final shift on Friday, March 17, 2023.

You've seen her on DayBreak, The Beat, The Blitz and 12News at Midday, 5,6, and 10.

Keahey has also done live reports at fun Southeast Texas events like Taste of the Triangle, Magical Winter Lights, the South Texas State Fair, Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas and more.

Keahey joined the team in March 2021.

A native Texan, Keahey is from Killeen and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Houston.

Early in her career, she focused on sports which is her passion, working for ESPN and FOX Sports, before moving to news where she felt there were other stories that needed to be told.

Playing sports throughout the years bred the competitiveness and drive that has taken her to where she is today.

Working behind the scenes and traveling for special assignments, gave her an edge on storytelling and the ability to uniquely bring the viewer along with her for every story she tells.

Keahey's favorite story she's done while at 12News was when she interviewed Southeast Texas veterans about the memories of their time in service.

We know you'll miss her as much as the entire 12News team will. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device