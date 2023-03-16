Vidor teen introduced as 2023 Children's Miracle Network Champion during Thursday morning check presentation

Brett Baxter, 13, benefited from CMN donations while in the care of CHRISTUS following an accident at school.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager from Vidor was introduced as a 2023 Children's Miracle Network Champion during a Thursday morning check presentation.

The CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation and Children's Miracle Network received a donation Thursday morning. The CHRISTUS Health and Wellness Center raised the funds for the donation.

In Fall 2022, the CHRISTUS HWC hosted a membership drive and half of all the proceeds were donated to the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. More than $7,000 will stay in Southeast Texas and go toward pediatric care at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Every year, 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals choose a champion in their respective communities to serve as the face for children treated at their local children's hospital, according to the CMN website.

Brett Baxter, a 13-year-old athlete at Vidor Junior High School, was introduced as a selected 2023 CMN Champion. He benefited from CMN donations while in the care of CHRISTUS following an accident at school.

