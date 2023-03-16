Vidor teen introduced as 2023 Children's Miracle Network Champion during Thursday morning check presentation

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager from Vidor was introduced as a 2023 Children's Miracle Network Champion during a Thursday morning check presentation.
The CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation and Children's Miracle Network received a donation Thursday morning. The CHRISTUS Health and Wellness Center raised the funds for the donation.
In Fall 2022, the CHRISTUS HWC hosted a membership drive and half of all the proceeds were donated to the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. More than $7,000 will stay in Southeast Texas and go toward pediatric care at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Every year, 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals choose a champion in their respective communities to serve as the face for children treated at their local children's hospital, according to the CMN website.
Brett Baxter, a 13-year-old athlete at Vidor Junior High School, was introduced as a selected 2023 CMN Champion. He benefited from CMN donations while in the care of CHRISTUS following an accident at school.
