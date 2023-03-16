Officials searching for suspect in Thursday morning shooting in Silsbee

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Bonner Street in Silsbee.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.