Officials searching for suspect in Thursday morning shooting in Silsbee

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Bonner Street in Silsbee.
Credit: KBMT

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Bonner Street in Silsbee.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information 

