Southeast Texans veterans honored for their years of service spanning over the decades

BEAUMONT, Texas — For veterans, memories of their service are almost as vivid as the photos they show with experiences that span the decades.

Like family heirlooms, service to the country has been passed down from generation to generation.

“One day I told my dad, my dad says ‘son you got more medals than my whole outfit had.’ I said ‘dad, I might’ve done more than you did,’” said World War II veteran James White.

The army veteran was more than honored to take his place in line.

“I was a junior in high school when Pearl Harbor was attacked,” White said. “And because of my dad’s service and knowing what the future held for the United States, I volunteered to go into the service.”

But not everyone volunteered.

“That’s my brother when he was in Korea. Man that’s been a while,” said veteran Ronald Moon.

Many, like US army veteran Dennis Moon, answered the call when their number came up in the draft.

“There were supposed to be getting invaded. they called it off,” Dennis Moon.

Dennis Moon is just one-half of the moon brothers that served during the Vietnam war.

His younger brother Ronald Moon served in both the Navy and the Air Force.

“Right out of high school, I had a job with the Port Arthur News, and then the Uncle Sam sign got me,” Ronald Moon said.

Two brothers, two paths that both eventually led home.

But not everyone made it home. Those who did were not always welcomed with open arms.

“You look across the road, you look at the house next door, you look down the street--every yard had a sign in there that said ‘sailors and dogs’ keep off our yard,” Ronald Moon said.

A different generation had a different experience.

“My generation has no idea what that’s like,” Seth Wells said. “Like I said, I was always thanked, people would shake my hand.”

Third-generation Texan and Navy veteran of the global war on terror, Wells comes from a family of soldiers and has seen the differences first hand.

“When you come home from hell aka war and then you’re not welcomed back like a citizen,” Wells said. “You’re not welcomed back like a patriot you don’t have to be called a hero, but you do deserve respect.”

That’s one of the reasons he joined V4V, a non-profit organization that assists veterans across Southeast Texas, working alongside president and army veteran Damian Bennett.

“With our group, we specialize in bringing resources together that are available in the community,” Bennett said.

Giving their brothers and sisters in arms a hand up not a handout…

So that no man or woman is left behind.

“We’re fighting a different war at home,” Wells said. “We’ve lost more veterans to suicide than the total killed in action count in Vietnam, Gulf War I, and The Global War on Terror combined.”

So, as we celebrate the roughly 7 percent of the population that makeup veterans worldwide remember.

“It’s just one kind gesture a day. If you see a veteran thank them,” Bennett Moon said.

For their commitment to duty...

“I served because it was my time,” Ronald Moon said.

Commitment to honor...

“I served because I was needed,” White said.

And a commitment to the country...

“I served because I love America and so you didn’t have to,” Wells said.