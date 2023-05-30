'Valuable member': Lamar University TV News operations manager to receive congressional commendation

Gordon Williams will be honored with special congressional recognition from the office of U.S. Representative and Texas native Brian Babin.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lamar University staff member is receiving a congressional commendation for his achievements in media related to the Black experience and history in the Southeast Texas region

Lamar University Television News Station Operations Manager Gordon Williams will be honored with special congressional recognition from the office of U.S. Representative and Texas native Brian Babin.

The commendation is on Friday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Lamar University Theatre, followed by a reception in the Studio Theatre, according to a news release from the College of Fine Arts and Communication at Lamar University.

Williams is being recognized most notably for his films “The Example” and “They Will Talk About Us: The Charlton-Pollard Story,” which have received state, national and international acclaim.

“Personally, I am extremely honored and overwhelmed. I am still wrapping my head and heart around receiving this recognition,” said Williams in the release.

A representative from Babin’s office will be on hand to present Williams with official recognition following a screening of the his two projects.

“Gordon Williams is a valuable member of Lamar University, the College of Fine Arts & Communication and the Department of Communication and Media,” said Interim Dean of the College of Fine Arts & Communication, said Dr. Golden Wight.

Wright says that Williams’ ability to provide a media platform has allowed individuals of different backgrounds to come together to learn, discuss and grow in order to move forward as a community.

The commendation will take place during the 80-year anniversary of the Beaumont race riot in 1943.

“Most importantly, the commendation and the date of the event shines a greater light on Beaumont's history, the creative talent and possibilities that exist in the Golden Triangle, and the caliber of individuals that have been fostered professionally and personally in the Department of Communication and Media throughout the decades," Williams said.