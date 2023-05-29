Search underway for missing teen believed to have fallen off of a boat on the Neches River

The driver of the boat attempted to ask his teenage passenger to do something to stop the boat from leaking, but he was no longer there.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials are working to locate a missing teen believed to have fallen off of a boat in the Neches River near Sulphur Plant Road Monday afternoon.

Captain Ryan Hall with the Texas Parks & Wildlife tells 12News they received a call at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 that a young man was driving a boat north of Port Neches Park on the Neches River when it began to take on water.

The driver of the boat then attempted to asked his teenage passenger to do something to stop the boat from leaking, but he was no longer there.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, Texas Game Wardens, Port Neches Fire Department and six volunteer boats are out in the area searching for the missing teen, according to Jefferson County Captain Crystal Holmes and Captain Hall.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.