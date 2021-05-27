Lamar University survey to help assess flood damage for possible upgrades in Jefferson, Orange counties

The university is doing a survey and one professor says they need the public’s help.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Last week's flooding in Fannett has Southeast Texas leaders searching for solutions. That starts with research. Right now, Lamar University is leading the charge.

The university is doing a survey and one professor says they need the public’s help.



They're gathering household and business data about flooding and water supply problems you may have had during Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda.

“My student called them individually. He did these three rounds, but it turns out the survey results was still less than 100,” said Dr. Qin Qian, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering.



The research started in 2019. That's over a two-year span. Dr. Qian says these surveys are needed to help determine new infrastructure and possible upgrades to current models in Orange and Jefferson counties.