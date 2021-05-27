Man dies in hospital after Thursday night shooting at Port Arthur apartments

Officers received a call about a shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments Thursday night around 8:45 p.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating the scene of a fatal shooting at a Port Arthur apartment complex where a man was shot "several" times, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Officers received a call about a shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments Thursday night around 8:45 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found a 32-year-old man from Port Arthur suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth by an ambulance. He later died at the hospital, police say.

A motive has not been confirmed by the Port Arthur Police Department at this time. His name is withheld until next of kin has been notified. An autopsy has been ordered according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from Port Arthur Police Department...

DETAILS: On 05-27-21 at approximately 8:44pm, The Port Arthur Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from 4140 highway 365, Avery Trace Apartments, in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived in the area and located a male subject who had sustained several gunshot wounds. This individual was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The identity of the victim will be released at a later date and time.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device